On July 6, a warrant was issued to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for the arrest of a Flat Lick man.
According to the warrant, between the dates of September 1 and September 3 of 2022, Franklin Sizemore, 57, was observed by multiple witnesses to have unlawfully entered a residence, stole property, and damaged the residence.
Multiple witnesses were able to confirm Sizemore’s identity as they had observed his vehicle going in and out of the area loaded down with items that were later reported stolen by the victim.
The victim, who used the residence as a vacation home, reported nearly $25,000 in damages and stolen property.
Sizemore was taken into custody by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department July 6.
He was then transported to the Knox County Detention Center.
Sizemore was charged with second degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking, as well as first degree criminal mischief and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.
He is due to appear in court on July 18.
