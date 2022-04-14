A Knox County man arrested on April 6 picked up more charges while in custody.
James Cole, 40, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with menacing and falsely reporting an incident. Knox County 9-11 received a call at around 9 p.m. from a man claiming someone had broken into his residence and that he had shot a male subject. Dispatch remained on the phone with Cole for several minutes while he stated that he was hiding in his bedroom and that the man he shot was nonresponsive.
Four Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies and Knox County EMS arrived at the scene where they were met at the residence by another male sitting on the porch. The man stated that Cole was in his room and that he believed he was using meth. The man also stated that the events described in the 9-11 call were false. Deputies made contact with Cole who was described in his arrest citation as being aggressive and appearing to be under the influence.
During his arraignment on April 7, Cole plead guilty to the charges, both misdemeanors. He was given 30 days in jail and court costs. Cole could now find himself behind bars for up to 10 years if convicted of charges he was given for an incident over the weekend.
A citation from the Knox County Detention Center states that Cole assaulted Deputy Jailer Lucas Hensley and ran out of his cell at around 10:50 p.m. Hensley had gone into the cell to check Cole’s blood pressure. Cole was unable to get far as he was in the isolation hall of the facility and was intercepted by Deputy Jailer David Dunn. Cole reportedly resisted until other Deputy Jailers arrived to help restrain him.
Cole now faces felony charges and a $25,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.