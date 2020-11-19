A Gray man was arrested Sunday in London for allegedly assaulting his wife and holding her against her will.
Tiberiu M. Iocsak, 48, was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault – domestic violence, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
London Police were called to the residence on Spivey Lane, off of West Fifth Street, at approximately 9 p.m. in response to a complaint of a possible domestic.
“Dispatch advised that they had an open phone line and could hear what sounded like a physical domestic in progress,” London Police Sergeant Jacob Bormann wrote in the arrest citation adding that when officers arrived on the scene, they could hear screaming coming from the apartment.
When the officers knocked on the door, Bormann stated that they heard a woman in distress and made entry where they discovered Iocsak standing over her as she lay in the corner.
Bormann stated that officers pulled Iocsak away from the woman and took him to the ground.
“As he went to the ground a knife which he had in his hand struck Cpl. (Elbert) Riley in the shoulder,” Bormann stated adding that Iocsak spun around to a sitting position and produced the knife.
When Iocsak refused officers’ commands to drop the knife, Bormann stated that officers deployed their tasers. While the first shock proved ineffective, the second resulted in Iocsak dropping the knife.
“Victim stated that when officers knocked, he (Iocsak) had the knife to her throat and stated that he was going to kill her once whoever was at the door knocked again,” Bormann wrote in the arrest citation.
Iocsak was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held on a $25,000 bond.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.
