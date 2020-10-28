A Flat Lick man recently filed a motion in United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky, alleging his civil rights were violated during a September arrest and again in court on October 15. “All I got to say, my civil rights were violated,” the man told The Mountain Advocate.
John Robert Hubbard, 34, filed the motion in federal court on October 21. In the five-page handwritten document, Roberts alleges that he was the target of “malicious prosecution” and racial discrimination. He names the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Knox County Attorney Gilbert Holland, and District Court Judge Skip Hammons. In a statement to the Mountain Advocate, Hubbard stated, “it didn’t matter whether I plead guilty or was convicted, a crime was [committed] by the people we elected to protect us.”
Hubbard was arrested on September 2 on a complaint warrant for second degree stalking. In the warrant, the affiant stated that on May 12, Hubbard began sending her vulgar messages and attempted to approach her in her vehicle. The warrant continues that Hubbard was seen walking outside the victim’s home “everyday” and that the two had no kind of relationship.
Hubbard was released from the Knox County Detention Center on September 4 and pleaded not guilty on September 29. “I had witnesses making a notarized statement that I was innocent,” Hubbard said.
He was found guilty in a jury trial on October 15 and sentenced to 360 days in jail, discharged for 24 months with no further incidents. He was also ordered to pay any necessary restitution. “You can’t be convicted of something that you had witnesses saying you didn’t do anything that you was being prosecuted for,” Hubbard stated.
In his motion, Hubbard claims he was not read his Miranda Rights during his arrest by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and that the deputies did not follow protocol. He further states that two witnesses that could attest that the incident in the complaint actually occurred on July 15 and that he was attempting to return “an expensive leather wallet” he had found. Hubbard states that when he attempted to return the wallet, the affiant “stormed off” and that that was the only time they spoke. He also says that he went up the road to his cousin’s house that was “two places down from this person (the victim).”
Hubbard writes that the victim’s social status lead officials to “maliciously prosecute me and violate my civil rights.” He also claims he was racially discriminated against due to his Native American ancestry. “I was treated the same way my ancestors were during the trail of tears,” he said before adding “I have white ancestry as well so I do have some rights.”
Hubbard claims in his motion that he is seeking justice for every man “whether he is black, white, Jew, or Greek.” He states that he wants 5 million dollars and for the officials named in the motion to resign. Hubbard also asks that his criminal record be expunged and that his civil right be “restored.” He closes the motion by stating, “I pray the United States District Court will pick up these allegations and prosecute all parties…for committing atrocities that deprived me of liberty and justice that President Trump and US Congress are sworn to uphold.”
On October 23, the United States District Court dismissed the motion without prejudice because the motion “fails to properly invoke the jurisdiction of this court.” The order, signed by Judge Karen Caldwell, states that Hubbard did not pay a required $400 fee or file a motion seeking leave to proceed in forma pauperis (the ability to proceed in court without paying the usual fees.) The order also states that Hubbard failed to file his complaint on an approved form or clearly state how each of the defendants violated his rights.
Judge Caldwell ordered the court’s clerk to send Hubbard the proper complaint form, an application to proceed without pre-paying fees, and other documents he may need to resubmit an amended motion.
When asked if he planned to re-file the motion, Hubbard responded, “that’s confidential.” He continued, “I’m wanting to see reform. I don’t care to go do my jail time if I did it…there have been many martyrs in the quest for democracy. That’s the idea that all men are [created] equal.”
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department does not comment on any pending litigation. Do to the motion’s dismissal, none of the named defendants were served with the lawsuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.