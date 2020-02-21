A Barbourville man is due to be arraigned on Monday, February 24 after he was found to be speeding in a Tennessee police-owned car.
The man was initially pulled over for traveling 14 miles per hour over the speed limit on US 25E.
Harvey Israel Lowe of Barbourville was pulled over around 10 a.m. on January 28. He was traveling north when he was clocked doing 69 miles per hour in a 55 zone. It was discovered that his vehicle, a 1996 Chevrolet Lumina, was registered to the Jefferson City, Tennessee police department. In addition to the speeding, an improper registration charge and a failure to transfer registration charge were added.
Further inquiry yielded more charges for Lowe. He faces charges for driving with a revoked license, not surrendering a revoked license, and possessing a license while his privileges were revoked. He was also charged with failing to produce an insurance card, in total he faces nine counts.
