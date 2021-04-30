A Knox County man is among three people indicted in federal court for the distribution of methamphetamine in Knox Whitley, and Laurel Counties.
An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency has identified a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) operating in Knox, Whitley, and Laurel Counties. A key member of the DTO was identified as James Jason Wagers. Wagers was identified as a source of supple after being fingered by a cooperating witness who said Wagers began selling him crystal meth in 2017. The witness stated that Wagers would sell him roughly half an ounce of meth twice per week.
Wagers would spend time in prison in LaGrange, Ky. but would begin selling again after his release. At one point after getting out of prison, Wagers would allegedly front a witness a quarter pound of meth for $2,100. The witness provided further info that Wagers was getting meth from Louisville and that he was transporting 8-10 pounds of crystal meth from Louisville twice per week and distributing it in the tri-counties.
Agent obtained Wager’s cell phone number and began to track him after obtaining a warrant. On March 19, Wagers was pinged at a Corbin hotel with DEA Task Force Officer Adam Townsley setting up surveillance. On March 21, Wagers phone showed him travelling to and around Louisville. He was heading back south around 6 p.m.
Later on the 21st, Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies working with DEA agents conducted a traffic stop of Wager’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded 940 grams if suspected meth.
Wagers would be placed under arrest an waive his right to remain silent and to not be interrogated without an attorney. He gave the names of several individuals known to local law enforcement and stated he provided quantities in pounds to them.
Wagers was indicted on April 15 on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of a schedule two controlled substance. Also indicted were Joseph Ore Jr and Dennis Baker. If convicted, Wagers faces penalties of not less than 10 years up to life in prison and up to $20,000,000 in fines.
