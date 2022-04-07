A Knox County man was arrested last Friday evening after he reportedly used meth and threw rocks at a truck.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at around 5:00 p.m. on March 1 at the Creek Mart in Flat Lick. A Knox County man had reportedly slung rocks at a truck and told the driver he would “fight and kill him.” An arrest report from the incident states that the suspect then entered the store where he was confronted by the owners of the truck. That’s when Andrew Saunders, 27, allegedly attempted to throw chairs and other items at the victim and other bystanders.
After speaking with the victim, deputies headed to a nearby trailer to look for Saunders. He wasn’t found there but the deputies were informed by a bystander that Saunders was in the front of the store. Deputy Sam Wilson located Saunders and found that he had slurred speech and that “his pupils were very pinpoint.” Saunders reportedly stated that he had used drugs recently and was arrested without incident.
Saunders was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He appeared in court Monday and remains held at press time on a $1,000 bond. He is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, and contempt of court.
