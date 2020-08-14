Alanna Grayce Campbell is a Knox County native with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Anthropology from Transylvania University. She recently started a podcasts after being unable to find work due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve Been Thinking” is a podcast meant to inspire creative thinking and looking at issues from a different angle. Each episode runs 20 to 30 minutes; diving deep into topics like finding community during the pandemic, as well as historical issues.
Campbell graduated with a Masters in Safety, Security, and Emergency Management from EKU in May and decided to try the show, something she’d wanted to try for some time. “It seemed like the perfect time to start a passion project for me,” she said.
As of press time, 15 episodes have been released of “I’ve Been Thinking” with a new episode debuting every Friday. Among Campbell’s favorite episodes so far are the “community in Pandemic episode” due to its relevance and the “Empowerment Through Clothing” episode. Episode topics can vary greatly and guests are a common feature. Books are a frequent feature, with episodes dedicated to “Wild,” “Light in August,” and “The Last American Man.”
“I’ve Been Thinking” is available on all major podcast sites including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Campbell also set up a Patreon, patreon.com/ivebeenthinkingpod, where fans can support the show and receive exclusive content and early releases.
Campbell says she would enjoy doing the show full time one day. “I’m a very creative person,” she said. Campbell is also a painter and a freelance author who’s been published in various journals. She continued “I think I would really enjoy doing this full time one day.”
Campbell has lived in Lexington for seven years and plans on moving to Northern Kentucky in the Fall. “I come back to Barbourville all the time,” she stated, “Barbourville is always home.”
You can find “I’ve Been Thinking” on your favorite podcasts platforms or by visiting buzzsprout.com/929734. You can also follow the show on Instagram at @ivebeenthinkingpod. The show does contain some adult language and themes.
