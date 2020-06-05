A Knox County pharmacy made a generous donation of hand sanitizer and masks to the Knox County Fiscal Court Friday.
Knox Professional Pharmacy donated dozens of bottles of hand sanitizer and 140 n95 face masks to the fiscal court Friday afternoon. The hand sanitizer was donated by Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort. The company donated a bottle for every bottle the pharmacy purchased.
Judge Executive Mike Mitchell picked up the supplies himself and personally thanked pharmacist Corey Smith for the contribution. Mitchell said he will distribute the donation to various departments including the sheriff’s department, Barbourville Police Department, and the Knox County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.