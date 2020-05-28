Climatologist discusses rainfall data in exclusive interview
The first five months of 2020 have been the wettest since the Kentucky Mesonet Station in Bimble began collecting data in late 2008. A climatologist for the Western Kentucky University Kentucky Climate Center took some time to discuss the data with The Mountain Advocate.
The Kentucky Mesonet program started in 2006 when the Kentucky Climate Center received funding from the National Weather Service, NWS. The center worked with the NWS office in Jackson, Ky. and Knox Central agriculture teacher Cloyce Hinkle to bring the site to the new Knox Central campus.
Dr. Stuart A. Foster was not surprised to hear that these past few months have been the wettest in over a decade, every month of 2020 has seen above average precipitation. Foster says the rainfall is part of a larger pattern, “the last decade has been the wettest period on record,” he said. He continued that three of the state’s five wettest years have come in the last 10 years.
Foster noted that the Knox County Mesonet station has recorded the third highest total out of 73 such installations across the state. The wettest location in the state is Harlan County’s Black Mountain site. Foster pointed out that the location has the advantage of a high altitude that contributes to its total. Pulaski County was second and described as being “neck and neck” with Knox County. All three stations are located in Eastern Kentucky.
Foster went on to explain how the Jetstream moves further south in the Winter months and sometimes gets locked into an area that drags storms and other weather systems over the same region repeatedly. Foster says this locking-in of the Jetstream could be one cause of the above average rainfall.
As the Jetstream moves back north in the Summer, thunderstorms become the main source of precipitation. Foster says in the Summer, most of the precipitation comes from “recycled” water, water that has evaporated from the soil and vegetation. He added that weather can turn on a dime and a high-pressure system this summer could bring on a dry spell in contrast to the wet first half of the year.
Regarding the recent extreme wind to hit the area, Foster said “high wind events usually come in conjunction with thunderstorms and are highly localized events.” He added that those types of events do happen periodically and can be difficult to predict. Prior to the Mesonet system, airports were typically the only places in the state that measured wind. Foster stated the highest wind gust the system has recorded was in Murray, Kentucky in 2011, 101 miles per hour. “It’s very difficult to predict if those types of events will become more likely or not,” he added.
Foster made a point to mention that strong winds can affect trees more when they have their leaves and that wet soil can cause tree root systems to be weaker, leading to trees being more likely to fall in strong winds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.