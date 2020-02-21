Knox County has qualified for a share in $500,000 of grant funding announced by Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman. The funding is for debris cleanup following devastating flooding from a couple of weeks ago.
“We are grateful for funding to help offset the cost of the recent flooding,” said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. “During a private briefing with Judge-Executives and Emergency Management Directors, the Governor pledged to get funding where it is needed, and clean-up after an event of this magnitude is one of the tax payers larger costs.”
Beshear declared a state of emergency on February 7, enabling state resources to be deployed to the hardest-hit areas affected by the flooding.
“I am pleased to make this money available and stand with communities as they recover from recent flooding. I encourage everyone doing cleanup to be safe and to help the environment by properly disposing of all debris,” the Governor said.
Knox County is one of 12 counties eligible for up to $50,000 to cover cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste following the flooding.
Knox County was proactive in reacting to the devastation.
“Before this funding was released, we started placing dumpsters in various locations throughout Knox County so residents and businesses have somewhere to take debris,” said Mitchell. “We are having to have some of these dumpsters emptied daily, at last count 51 homes were damaged. Knox County Solid Waste has been picking up every day throughout the county. We are extremely grateful to be able to offset these cost.”
Secretary Goodman warned people to “Please use caution when handling different types of debris… and be aware that material that is improperly disposed of can have a lasting impact on the environment.”
Mitchell encouraged anyone needing help with cleanup and disposal of debris Knox County Emergency Management Director Todd Owens.
