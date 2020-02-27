Knox County Health Department Director Rebecca Rains spoke before the Knox County Health Coalition regarding the county’s needle exchange program at Tuesday’s Health Coalition meeting.
The program, which turns four years old in May, has helped keep a staggering number of needles off the streets and served nearly 1000 individuals.
In addition to offering clean needles, the exchange program provides users with valuable resources to receive help. These include harm reduction counseling, medical care, referrals, and instant HIV and Hepatitis C testing. Rains says the program has kept 280,000 needles off the streets since 2016 and the exchange boasts a low 1-to-1.2 return ratio. “You’ll never get a perfect ration with any program,” she added.
Collecting data is another key benefit of needle exchange programs. Participants provide information on which substance they’re using and where they get them. Rains stated Suboxone was the most prominently abused substance, making up 35% of cases. Methamphetamine was a close second and has seen a rise in use recently. Opioid abuse also continues to be a major issue in Knox County. Rains mentioned that Whitley County also sees similar statistics.
Needle exchange programs are often a controversial subject, however Rains stated there wasn’t a major amount of pushback in Knox County. “Whenever someone says something on social media there’s always someone else who defends it,” she said. The program was a major reason Knox County was included in the $90 million Healing Communities Grant through the University of Kentucky.
Some 936 unique individuals have used the program with roughly 9,000 encounters. Some 20% of participants are from Bell County where the health department has been trying to start a program of their own. Clay, Whitley, and Laurel counties also have exchanges.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says that people who use needle exchange programs are five times more likely to seek help and less likely to contract bloodborne pathogens.
