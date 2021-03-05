The Operation UNITE drug task force out of London and the Knox County Sheriff’s Department recently worked together to catch two men accused of trafficking oxycodone pills.
The investigation was overseen by UNITE Detective Everett Johnson, who is also a deputized Task Force Officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The investigation target Jose and Roberto Ayala of London.
From January 28 until February 4, Unite and Knox Sheriff’s Deputies used a cooperating witness to arrange the controlled purchase of more than 200 Oxycodone pills. One transaction for 100 pills included the exchange of $2,500. An analysis of pills obtained from the two conducted by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab found at least some of the pills contained fentanyl.
Both Ayalas would be arrested and booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center as federal inmates on February 25. They had not been formally indicted as of press time.
