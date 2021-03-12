Two Laurel County men arrested on February 25 have been indicted in federal court on multiple counts of distributing opioids laced with fentanyl.
Jose Ayala, 52, and Roberto Ayala, 28, were booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center as federal inmates. They were arrested following a nearly weeklong operation conducted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department (KCSD) and Operation UNITE.
On January 28, KCSD and UNITE used a cooperating witness (C.W.) to purchase 100 oxycodone pills from Roberto Ayala, someone the C.W. had obtained drugs from before. The C.W. identified Roberto by voice from previous conversations and via photograph. After the call, the C.W. met Jose Ayala at an arranged meeting spot. Jose Ayala was there with 15 pills and a promise to deliver the remaining 85 the next day. Jose Ayala would, in fact, deliver the remaining pills. Like the first 15, the second batch of pills were identified as opioids. All the pills were sent to the state police crime lab where it was found that they included fentanyl.
On February 4, the C.W. was again used to arrange the purchase of 100 pills from Roberto Ayala. Surveillance units monitored a residence belonging to Roberto and witnessed he and a female subject travel to another residence. After some time at the second residence, Roberto and Jose Ayala emerged with the female and another male subject. The four traveled back to the original residence where Jose got into a Pontiac Aztec registered to Roberto. Jose then met with the C.W. and exchanged the pills for $2,500. Following the transaction, Jose Ayala was pulled over. He produced an Illinois I.D. bearing his name and birthday.
The criminal complaint against Roberto and Jose Ayala was filed in the United States District Court Eastern
