Over the weekend, a large swath of western Kentucky was devastated by a tornado outbreak. From local government to churches, Knox Countians moved quickly to lend aid.
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell has been working with leaders from the affected counties and Kentucky Emergency Management on the situation.
Before taking office, Mitchell worked in the emergency management field and served as the Emergency Management Director for Knox County.
Mitchell stated that Knox County has obligated road equipment to help in the cleanup and that he has met with several locals that wish to donate equipment as well. Mitchell says the best thing people can do right now is make local donations that can be stored and sent when needed.
“They’re inundated with donations right now, they don’t have space to put stuff,” he stated. “We want to put together an organized effort here locally that we can help people at the proper time,” he added.
Mitchell noted that folks wishing to help should be mindful of needs and watch out for scams. “There are people that try to use other’s sorrow for monetary gain,” he stated. He encourages people wishing to donate to look for legitimate organizations and to avoid being taken advantage of. He also noted that churches should speak with churches and other organizations working in the area to see what is needed. “The worst thing you can do is go out there unannounced or take things they don’t need,” he stated.
Several local organizations have gone to work in recent days collecting donations for survivors. The Kentucky National Guard held donation drives in Barbourville on Monday and Tuesday and Corbin on Wednesday. The Southeast South-Central Educational Cooperative is holding a donation drive through December 16 at their London office. Numerous local churches, schools, and others have been collecting donations as well. “We want to be able to send out things they need six months from now,” Mitchell said of local donations.
“I encourage people to continue to keep them in prayer. Each one of these counties will tell you that’s what they need right now,” said Mitchell. He added, “we’re in it for the long term to help them. This is going to be a very long, drawn out recovery for each of these counties.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.