Knox County Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ledford was the guest speaker at Tuesday’s luncheon meeting of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.
Before taking on the mantle of superintendent earlier this year, Ledford was the principal of the Knox County Middle School since 2013. In three years KCMS went from the bottom 13% in the state to a school of distinction in three years and a Top 10 school after five years. Ledford began his 19-year teaching career at Girdler Elementary before taking a teaching job at KCMS when the school opened.
Ledford noted that the Top 10 ranking was his goal for the entire Knox County School District. He spoke to the Chamber of an initiative he launched to bring the different schools in the district inline with each other. Previously, a student moving schools in the district could lose out on significant learning due to difference in teaching. Beginning after Thanksgiving break, Knox Schools will follow new pacing guidelines that Ledford says will “mean that students that move will lose a week at most instead of months.” He noted in-district moves were common for Knox County students. “It was great to see administrators and teachers come together,” he said of working on the project.
Ledford stated that the district had purchased three new busses, each with five camera systems. He added that all the district’s busses will soon be outfitted with inside and outside cameras; a move he expects will contribute to student safety. “We’ll be able to catch these people running stop signs,” he noted, referring to the signs on busses that warn motorists of children entering and exiting.
The big subject of Ledford’s talk was the coming renovations to the Knox County Career and Technical Center. $10,000,000 was recently announced from the state for major work on the building, which was last updated in the 60’s. “It’s an exciting time for our community,” Ledford said of the new center. He noted the numerous opportunities the trades taught at the school will offer Knox County students. “There’s a misconception that you can’t make a good living without going to college,” he said.
In addition to the programs currently taught there like welding and carpentry; the new center will feature HVAC, plumbing, and potentially criminal law.
Work on the center is expected to take just over two years, with construction being done in phases as to not interrupt learning at the facility. “We have a great leader there in Ralph Halcomb,” Ledford said regarding the school. He hopes to be able to allow eighth grade students to also attend the school. Ledford stated that there was consideration of tearing the building down and rebuilding, but that would have cost five to six million dollars more. Ledford thanked the work of local officials like Mike Mitchell and Tom O’Dell Smith for their efforts in securing the funding.
Chamber President Rich Prewitt spoke about Monday’s presentation of $50,000 from SOAR for Cumberland Valley Electric to begin work toward expanded broadband in the area. Prewitt called CVE a guinea pig for co-ops across the country to work toward expanded broadband. He compared what the state hopes for from the co-ops for broadband to be similar to their efforts to expand electricity access to rural areas 80 years ago.
The Chamber’s nominating committee put forth their nominations for next year’s officers: Charles Lovell from Barbourville ARH as President; John King from Hometown Bank as Vice President; Ryan Yother from Commercial Bank as Secretary, and Forcht Bank’s Joann Maybrier as Treasurer. Their terms will begin with the January 2022 meeting.
