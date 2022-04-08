The Kentucky State Legislature recently passed House Bill 242, a biennial highway construction plan that earmarks millions of dollars for Knox County roads through fiscal year 2024 if it becomes law.
The funds amount to nearly $28 million in spending on road projects in Knox County over a three-year period. The bulk of the spending, nearly $15 million, will come in fiscal year 2023. The 2022 fiscal year is allocated for approximately $2.5 million while Fiscal year 2024 is allocated just under $10 million.
A large number of the projects in the plan include the installation of guard rails. The railings would be placed on sections of KY 229, KY 3441, KY 11, KY 2418, KY 225, and KY 3438. Bridge projects include KY 225 at Brush Creek and KY 6 at Indian Creek. Funds were also allocated for the construction of various turn lanes on US 25E.
More than $13.2 million of the funds will go toward flood mitigation efforts. One of those projects will involve raising a portion of KY 11 above flood elevation. Some two-miles of KY 459 will be raised above the flood plain, including the Bull Run Creek Bridge. “There not just behind water for a day or two, it can be up-to a week,” said State-Representative Tom “O’Dell” Smith of the flooding issues on KY 459. Another large project will see work done along Manchester Street, from Judge Street to US 25E, to reduce flooding along the roadway and railroad underpass. “That is in design,” Smith said of the Manchester Street project that aims to get the road out of the flood zone while still connecting to the highway.
Just under $4 million will go toward road widening and the installation of new turn lanes on N KY 830 from US 25E to KY 1629; this stretch of road includes Lynn Camps Schools. $50,000 is set aside to conduct a traffic study in Heidrick along US 25E. Another $4.6 million is earmarked for improving safety at US 25E and KY 3439, also known as Old 25. This project includes the installation of new sidewalks. Lastly, $4.2 million are set aside for construction of new turn lanes on KY 3041, the Corbin Bypass, from mile point 2.1 to 2.5. These will coincide with the newly built Winner’s Way and Opportunity Drive at the Cumberland Run horse facility.
“It’s dollars we could have never touched without the President’s (Senator Robert Stivers) help,” Smith said of the road funds. He also praised the work of the Highway Department Office in Manchester who serves Knox County. “We have a great Manchester office…they are on top of things,” he said.
