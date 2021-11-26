The Knox County Fiscal Court approved a slew of motions during its November meeting.
The meeting, held a week early due to the Thanksgiving holiday, saw the court take up such actions as approving to renew its interlocal agreement with the ambulance service as well as voting to extend the interlocal agreement with the City of Barbourville for 9-1-1 for another year through December 2022.
The court voted to continue the occupational tax agreement between the City of Barbourville and the county beginning January 2022.
With colder weather and hazardous road conditions on the horizon, the court voted to acknowledge an agreement for road salt, purchasing 200 tons at $104.29 per ton, plus an additional $1.42 in loading fee per ton along with a $97.15 administration fee.
The court voted to acknowledge a memorandum of understating with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans to promote vaccinations in public schools.
Two members were approved to the Knox County Cooperative Extension Board. Marvin Mills and Kyle Hubbs will each serve two-year terms beginning January 1, 2022.
The court approved actions regarding two roadways in west Knox County. They voted to accept Tulley Road in the Knox County road system and approved temporary closure of a small stretch Old Barbourville Road (CR-1359) where elevation improvements are being made.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey informed the court the cost for new voting equipment would be around $56,000 following an approved motion to surplus the county’s existing 81 Ivertronic voting machines. The machines will be returned to the company with the purchase of new machines, effectively reducing the county’s overall bill to Election Systems and Software, the manufacturer providing the new voting equipment. The new machines come as a result of House Bill 574, a bill signed into law earlier this year by Governor Andy Beshear.
“This new law represents an important first step to preserve and protect every individual’s right to make their voice heard by casting their ballot in a secure and convenient manner on the date and time that works best for them,” Beshear is quoted as saying at the time.
Part of HB 574 is a new security measure requiring machines that keep a paper trail of votes for states to refer back to. Knox County’s existing Ivertronic voting machines were not paper ballot machines.
