A Barbourville woman was charged with assault after fighting with deputies during her arrest last Thursday night.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a woman sitting in a car passing out. Before they arrived, the woman reportedly took the caller’s phone and left the area on foot. The arrest citation from the incident states that the woman was “talking out of her head and was very irate,” when deputies made contact.
The citation continues to say that Carolyn Williamson, 52, fought with deputies when they attempted to arrest her. One deputy suffered a cut to the arm during the struggle. Once Williamson was in custody she was transported to the Knox County Detention Center without further incident with the deputies.
Williamson is charged with third degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. She was released on bond the following afternoon and scheduled for arraignment on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.