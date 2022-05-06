A Knox County woman was among a number of advocates that attended a Crime Victims Fair at the Kentucky State Capitol on April 27. The Wednesday event was held to honor crime victims and law enforcement that were killed in the line-of-duty.
The goal of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is to “remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime website. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with crime victims, many of whom now advocate for the rights of the victims of crime and their families. Among them was Melinda Mills, sister of the late Donald Mills who was murdered in 2014 by Patrick Baker. The circumstances around Baker’s controversial pardon helped lead Mills to speak out about the need to protect the rights of victims.
“It was an honor,” Mills said of attending the event. She was chosen two months prior after being invited to speak at two crime-victims’ rights events in Louisville and Carter County. “I took the opportunity to go speak as a crime victim in Kentucky,” she stated. Mills said that her family was never given the opportunity to speak at Baker’s initial sentencing hearing, but his family was. “We felt like that was wrong toward our family,” Mills added.
Shortly after Baker’s pardon by former Governor Matt Bevin, Mills reached out to the Director of Marcy’s law for Kentucky. Marcy’s Law passed before Baker’s federal trial last year. “We were given that opportunity [to speak] in federal court and we felt like we were heard in federal court,” she said.
Mills says she has been approached about holding a local crime victims’ rights event. “The thing is getting it started, getting it organized,” she said. She added that she had to drive four hours to speak at the Carter County event, something she called an honor.
The day after the event on April 28, the Kentucky Supreme Court tossed out a legal challenge to Marcy’s Law. “It feels like we got a victory,” Mills stated.
