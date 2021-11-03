A Cannon woman is wanted on a $2,500 bench warrant after she failed to appear for her arraignment.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to a call last Wednesday regarding a female trespassing at her mother’s residence. Miranda Lawson, 25, was reportedly attempting to fight with her mother and another person at the home.
When Broughton arrived, at around 4:30 p.m. he informed Lawson that she was under arrest, to which she reportedly replied “I’m not going to jail,” before pulling away from the deputy and refusing to go to his cruiser. Lawson was eventually forced into the back of the car where she is said to have “beat her head against the center cage cutting her eye,” according to her arrest citation.
Lawson was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with second degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and first-degree disorderly conduct. She was released at 3:11 a.m. and was due to be arraigned at 9 a.m. that morning but did not appear. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest with a bond of $2,500. As of press time she remains out of custody.
