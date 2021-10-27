Kentucky State Police say a neighborly dispute over a sex toy Saturday ended with a Corbin woman stabbing the man who was also her cousin.
Crystal J. Denham, 33, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Trooper Matt Ridener responded to a 911 called placed by Denham in which she stated that she had stabbed Michael Barton, whom she identified as her cousin and neighbor, at a residence on Mitchell Hill Road, off of Ky. 26.
“She (Denham) stated Mr. Barton had come to her residence and they had gotten into an argument over a sex toy,” Ridener wrote in the arrest citation noting that she had borrowed it and he wanted it back.
Denham reportedly told Barton to leave her property at which point he grabbed her by the elbow.
“She stated she used the kitchen knife in her hand to stab him,” Ridener wrote noting that Denham said she didn’t believe she had drawn blood.
Barton had returned to his residence and when Ridener contacted him, he learned that Barton had minor cuts on the left arm, left armpit and one in the center of the back.
While Barton confirmed to Ridener that the argument was over a sex toy, Ridener said he claimed that he had attempted to leave as the situation escalated and that she stabbed him.
Ridener said Barton declined treatment by EMS.
“Mrs. Denham had no bruises or cuts on her arms,” Ridener said.
Upon advising Denham that she was under arrest, Ridener stated that she began arguing and yelling that she wasn’t going to jail.
When Ridener pulled out his taser, he stated that Denham took a fighting stance and began coming toward him.
Ridener dodged Denham and pushed her against his cruiser, taking her into custody.
Denham was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
