A Barbourville woman was arrested early Sunday morning after she was stopped by Kentucky State Police.
Trooper Sidney Wagner observed a black Ford F-150 cross onto the shoulder of US 25 E on five separate occasions. He was unable to read the license plate because it was not illuminated. Wagner pulled over the vehicle and approached the suspect.
The driver of the truck, Jana Couch, was described as shaking and having slurred speech when Wagner made contact with her. She was asked to exit the vehicle and to perform field sobriety tests. Couch was unable to sufficiently perform the tests and reportedly had a slow internal clock and eye tremors.
Trooper Dallas Eubanks arrived on the scene with his K-9 partner Alex to assist. Alex gave a positive alert on the truck, prompting a search. Inside the truck, Wagner found two small containers with methamphetamine residue and several syringes. Couch was rad implied consent and submitted to a blood test before being taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Couch remains behind bars as of press time. She is held on a $2,500 surety bond with home incarceration and is due in Knox District Court on November 17. She is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and having her rear plates not illuminated.
