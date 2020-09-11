Kentucky State Police arrested a Corbin man who managed to escape Knox County Sheriff’s deputies following a vehicle and foot pursuit on Aug. 16.
Elvis Wynn, 32, was arrested Monday morning on a warrant charging him with first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, no registration plates and no insurance.
According to the warrant, Deputy Mikey Ashurst was conducting a drug investigation on a side street off of Rucker Lane, off of Sam Parker Road, when Wynn drove onto the street.
“(Wynn) was advised to stop by the deputy and (Wynn) disobeyed the deputy’s commands where he put his car in reverse almost striking a fence to elude the deputy,” Ashurst stated in the warrant.
Ashurst got into his cruiser and pursued the vehicle onto Sam Parker Road where Wynn ran another vehicle off of the road.
The pursuit continued onto Ky. 233 where Wynn reportedly went into a field and crashed into a ditch line.
However, he got out of the vehicle and escaped on foot.
Trooper Sidney Wagner, who noted he was also involved in the pursuit, arrested Wynn after locating him on Moore Hill Ave.
Wynn was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
