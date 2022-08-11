The Kentucky Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments in a case involving the City of Barbourville and a woman who says she sustained an injury while visiting the old Water Park in 2016.
In late July 2016, Evelyn Hoskins and her family visited the Barbourville Water Park where during the course of their visit, she burned her feet on hot pavement. According to court records, Hoskins has diabetic neuropathy and as a result, lacks sensation in her feet that would have otherwise warned her against the hot surface. Hoskins, a retired nurse, chose to initially treat her burns at home before eventually going to a medical facility for treatment. The burns Hoskins sustained on her feet progressed to an ulcer and infection that ultimately ended with amputation of part of her left foot.
Because of the injury sustained, Hoskins and her husband, filed suit on June 6, 2017 in Knox Circuit Court against the City of Barbourville who owned and managed the Water Park property. The park has since been demolished ahead of the opening of a new drive-in theater attraction.
Hoskins’ lawsuit against the City alleged negligence, strict liability and breach of contract. She claims the City was in breach for failing “to warn of the potential for hot concrete on an outdoor pool deck surface; failing to take measures to attempt to cool the concrete walkways in the middle of an 82 degree July day; and by failing to implement or install materials that would not overheat when exposed to natural sunlight.” The lawsuit went on to allege “Barbourville was strictly liable for engaging in the extra hazardous and abnormally dangerous activity of operating a water park.”
During discovery, Hoskins conceded she did not know that the concrete surfaces at the Water Park were hot because she could not feel it” due to the neuropathy in her extremities. Her family testified that they had frequented the Water Park on numerous occasions and had never sustained burns to their feet” and testified that “common knowledge” would tell an individual that concrete gets hot. Hoskins later admitted that she knows concrete gets hot in the sun.
A summary judgment was granted in favor of the City of Barbourville, leading to an appeal from Hoskins, which was upheld in a lengthy opinion from Chief Judge of the Kentucky Court of Appeals Denise Clayton, and was concurred upon by Judge Kramer. A dissenting opinion was offered by Judge McNeill, who sided with the original ruling in favor of the City of Barbourville. McNeill’s opinion ended in saying, “Indeed, perhaps nothing is more open-and-obvious than the light and heat of the summer sun.”
The case now goes before the Kentucky Supreme Court, where arguments will be heard at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 11.
This is a developing story.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
