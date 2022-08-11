Free evening tonight at Barbourville Waterpark

Barbourville City Waterpark

The Kentucky Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments in a case involving the City of Barbourville and a woman who says she sustained an injury while visiting the old Water Park in 2016.

In late July 2016, Evelyn Hoskins and her family visited the Barbourville Water Park where during the course of their visit, she burned her feet on hot pavement. According to court records, Hoskins has diabetic neuropathy and as a result, lacks sensation in her feet that would have otherwise warned her against the hot surface. Hoskins, a retired nurse, chose to initially treat her burns at home before eventually going to a medical facility for treatment. The burns Hoskins sustained on her feet progressed to an ulcer and infection that ultimately ended with amputation of part of her left foot. 

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

