After having fallen by 20 points to the Bell County Lady Cats in the Section 7 - 2A Classic tournament at Bell County, the Knox Central Lady Panthers exacted their revenge on Tuesday night in a 13-point victory, 59-46.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a substantial lead that grew to as many as 20 points, however, the Lady Cats battled back to within seven points before Knox Central was able regain momentum and close the game with a victory.
“We put four quarters together,” said Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders. “From the tip, we came out strong. A lot of the time, we dig ourselves a hole and have to battle back. I thought we did a good job of playing our style of basketball during this game.”
“There are some things we have to clean up and fix,” he added. “Our effort was there and the intensity was there to match.”
Coach Sowders was coaching fervently and wound up well outside of the coaches box a few times.
“I have a hard time staying calm,” said Sowders. “I’m just always coaching my tail off, and so are my assistant coaches. We’ve got a young group. We’ve gotta stay on top of coaching.”
Sowders was complimentary of Bell County’s coach, David Teague, as well as the Lady Cats’ team.
“Coach Teague does a great job over there at Bell,” said Sowders. “He’s one of the best coaches in the region in my opinion. We got them in this game, because we put together a four quarter effort. It was a good win for us against a very good team.”
Knox Central had a very balanced scoring attack. The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Timberly Fredrick with 15 points. She was followed by Presley Partin with 14 points, Zoey Liford with 12 points, Caylan Mills with 10 points, Natalie Fisher with six points and Katie Broughton with two points.
The Lady Panthers will be back in action on Friday Feb. 7 at Pineville.
