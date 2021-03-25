Two Corbinites were arrested last Tuesday after a property owner caught them trespassing.
Corbin Police received a call around 8:20 p.m. that two people had been trespassing on private property. The property owner stated that the two left the area in a red Dodge sedan. The property owner also provided police with a trail cam photo of one of the suspects.
Police soon located the 2004 Dodge Stratus driving on the wrong side of the road near an intersection with Master Street. The car’s registration was found to be expired as of February 2020.
The car’s driver, 25-year-old Timothy Reynolds, was found to have a suspended license. He reportedly told police he had just purchased the car and that anything found inside was not his. The passenger, 31-year-old Alyssa Reynolds, stated to police that she did not know she was not supposed to be on the property.
A search of the vehicle yielded a cheetah print purse from the driver’s side. The purse held several pills, some of which read “XANAX.” Other pills were comparable and had partial lettering consistent with the others. Another purse in the car held a small baggie of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Both Reynolds were arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Alyssa Reynolds was charged with third degree criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Timothy Reynolds caught the same charges as well as careless driving, no registration plates or receipt, driving on a suspended license, improper equipment, and failure to maintain insurance.
The two were released the following afternoon and arraigned last Thursday. They are both set for a pretrial conference on April 13.
