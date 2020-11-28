The latest COVID-19 regulations handed down by Governor Andy Beshear has drawn the ire of the state’s most powerful Republican-Senate President Robert Stivers.
The Senate President issued a statement last week following the Governor’s announcement.
Stivers said it was the first time in eight months that the Governor briefed the senate before making an announcement. But the senate was not allowed to participate in the decision-making process.
“Make no mistake, it was a briefing, not a collaboration,” Stivers said. “The decisions today, made solely by the Governor, were to limit and restrict many businesses that may not survive based on what was proposed.”
Stivers said no data was provided to uphold the Governor’s decisions.
“We have not been shown any data that would draw a rational basis to limit Thanksgiving in your home to eight people when you can go to private venue with 25 people,” he said. “Nor were we presented any data that justifies a blanket policy to close public and private schools, especially when we are seeing the loss of a year of education opportunities and destructive effects to the mental health of our youth.”
For the sake of the state, Stivers says the Governor needs to start consulting with the Senate before handing down mandates.
“Kentucky is in a crisis, this is real, and the Governor needs to start consulting with us for the sake of the Commonwealth,” Stivers said.
