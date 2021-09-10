A civil suit filed by a former employee against Union College has been moved to the United States District Court in London at the school’s request.
The lawsuit was originally filed in Knox County Circuit Court on August 13 by Alexa Carter, a former employee who claimed she was terminated from her position due to her pregnancy and that the college violated the Kentucky Civil Rights Act and the federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
Last Friday, Union College gave notice that the suit was removed from the Knox County Circuit court citing multiple statutes. State court actions that could have been filed in federal court originally are able to be removed to federal court. In this case, because Carter is seeking relief pursuant to the FMLA, the lawsuit falls under federal jurisdiction. The statute allows the federal government to take jurisdiction over all aspects of the case such as the alleged civil rights violations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.