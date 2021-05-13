A lawsuit filed in Knox County Circuit Court on May 5 alleges that the embattled Stinking Creek Fire Department owes over $100,000 to a leasing company.
In a civil suit filed last Wednesday by Anchor D Bank, successor of First Government Lease Company, the Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire Department was stated to owe the institution $101,529.34. The amount includes interest on $56,657 in financing the department used to obtain two trucks, two ladders, and two hoses.
The lawsuit states that the department entered into the finance agreement on October 21 of last year with the lease taking effect on October 27 and the first payment due on January 1. The bank claims the department attempted to make one payment, “however the check came back with insufficient funds.”
Members of the department named as defendants in the suit include board members who signed the lease agreement. They are listed as Board President Thomas Abner, Treasurer Travis Partin, Chief Charles Freeland, and Vice President Roger Sizemore. The department underwent various personnel changes in the time following the lease agreement. Knox County Attorney Gilbert Holland does not believe the department’s debt could be placed on the county.
On March 24, the Kentucky Fire Commission declared it “will not recognize Stinking Creek Fire Department due to only having seven members,” in a letter sent to Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. In response to the news, Mitchell signed an executive order shortly after declaring a local emergency and directing calls for the Stinking Creek District to be routed to nearby East Knox Fire Department.
Per the Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the defendants have 30 days from receiving notice to dispute some or all of the debt, les it be assumed as valid. Anchor D Bank is seeking the full value of the contract as well as attorney fees.
