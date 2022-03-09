Following a February 8 ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, District Judge Robert E. Wier has ordered both sides to prepare reports ahead of setting a trial date related to the shooting of Jessie Mills in 2016.
On August 5, 2020 the United States District Court ruled in favor of the defendants; Knox County, former Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Mikey Ashurst, and former Constable Brandon Bolton. The court dismissed the federal claims in the case with prejudice and the state claims without prejudice. In a February 8 ruling, Circuit Judges Gibbons, Kethledge, and Murphy affirmed part of the original ruling but reversed another, ordering the case back to the District Court for further proceedings. On March 3, District Judge Robert E. Wier ordered both parties to file a joint status report on trial readiness by April 2, with a trial date to be set after.
The original complaint alleges that Mills’ “life was taken through an act of intentional homicide,” and that the shooting “left a family and the community irreparably harmed and without other recourse.” The defendant’s response stated that Ashurst and Bolton’s actions were justified and that no excessive force was used.
