A Blackey, Kentucky man remains in the Knox County Detention Center after a warrant was served by the Kentucky State Police.
William Andrew Roark, 37, was arrested last Wednesday around noon at his residence in Letcher County. Roark was wanted on a Knox County warrant saying that on November 25, 2020 he wrote a check on a closed account for $9,709. He also allegedly traded a truck he did not own for $1,500.
Roark is held on a $15,000 cash bond and is due in court on January 12.
