A Lexington man arrested in July for drug trafficking is facing a federal indictment.
David Hamblin, 36, was arrested on July 5 after Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Mullins received a tip that morning of a large amount of drugs heading from Lexington to Knox County. He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, receiving a stolen firearm, fourth degree controlled substance endangerment to a child and failure to appear for drug charges out of Laurel County. He has been held since his arrest on a total bond of $75,000.
Hamblin was indicted in the United States District Court in London last Thursday on two counts. One count for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. If convicted he could face five years to life in prison.
