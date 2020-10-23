Tyler Blakeman

A Lexington man is once again behind bars in Knox County after being pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt last Wednesday evening.

Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye conducted a traffic stop after witnessing the driver of a 2009 Nissan Maxima without a seat belt. During the stop it was discovered that Tyler Blakeman, 31, was driving on a suspended license. 

It is reported that in plain sight during the stop was a tourniquet, alcohol pads, and a needle commonly used for methamphetamine inside the track of the vehicle’s sunroof. Officer Eric Martin’s K-9 partner Chaby gave a positive hit on the driver’s side door that lead to the discovery of a bag containing suspected marijuana. Officers also discovered a pipe and pill bottle containing suspected weed as well.

Blakeman was taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he remains held on a $2,000 bond. He is charged with failure to wear seatbelts, driving on a DUI suspended license, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is due in court on November 24.

