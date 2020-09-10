A Lexington man was arrested Saturday afternoon after Barbourville Police conducted a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation.
Tyler Blakeman, 31, initially failed to put his vehicle in park when he pulled over, causing the Pontiac to continue rolling down the road. When police made contact with Blakeman he appeared nervous and admitted to having a suspended license and an active warrant.
Blakeman advised that he was on his way to get Suboxone and that he was a user. A search of the vehicle yielded a Pepsi can containing two baggies with a clear crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and a needle. An empty baggie was found under the can and a set of digital scales covered in a white residue were also recovered.
Blakeman was charged with failure to wear seatbelts, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge for nonpayment of fines was later added as well. He was released on September 8.
