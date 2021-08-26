A Lexington man, formerly from London, finds himself in the Knox County Detention Center after fleeing police by car and on foot.
Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton was patrolling on North Main Street when he spotted a silver Honda Civic spinning its tires out of a residence around 11:30 p.m. Middleton attempted to pull the car over but the driver instead sped out of town on KY 6, reaching up to 86 miles per hour and brake-checking the pursuing officer. The car continued at high speeds on Emmanuel Hollow and crossing US 25 E onto KY 1527.
The car’s driver, 31-year-old Jordan Smith, reportedly came close to striking two parked cars after turning into a yard on Rocky Top Road. Smith drove through a ditch to get back on the road and eventually made his way back onto US 25 E. On the highway he came to a stop and began driving in reverse, nearly striking another car and forcing Middleton into the median. He then put the car back in drive and went onto Emmanuel Hollow Loop where the Honda became disabled.
Law enforcement was informed by two passengers in the car that Smith had fled on foot into the mountains. While waiting for K-9 Officer Eric Martin and his partner Chaby to arrive, Middleton was joined in searching the car by Officer Josh Lawson and Kentucky State Trooper Sydney Wagner. Inside they found multiple syringes and an empty pistol holster.
When Martin and Chaby arrived, the German Shepard picked up Smith’s scent and tracked him in the direction the witnesses had pointed at. The pair soon found Smith laying down in some mud.
Smith refused to comply with orders to show his hands to Martin. Chaby was released and bit Smith’s arm before Smith began elbowing the K-9. Chaby let go of the arm and bit Smith again causing damage to his ear and the back of his head. Smith was placed in handcuffs and taken back to the roadway for Knox County EMS to transport him to Barbourville ARH.
At the hospital, Smith reportedly stated that he had used methamphetamine at around 5 p.m. on August 18 and had been awake for four straight days without sleep. He said he “began to trip” when he saw Middleton and that he did not have a license. Witness statements say that Smith had them fearing for their life and that Smith had said he wasn’t going back to the jail.
Smith went back to jail after being tended to and remains held on a $50,000 bond. He is charged with numerous crimes including first and second degree fleeing police, four counts of first degree wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, driving under the influence, and several traffic violations.
