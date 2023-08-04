With much to celebrate as the summer begins to wind down, the Knox County Public Library hosted a carnival for the community on July 27.
The carnival offered popcorn, snowcones, cotton candy, as well as numerous games and activities for the families that came out to attend.
The event took place at the library’s future new location, where they plan to break ground and begin construction by late fall to early winter, according to Library Project Manager Gina Cole.
The event showcased a rendering of the future 19,400 square foot facility which will offer many exciting amenities to include a coffee bar, gathering area with a fireplace, areas for kids, teens, and adults as well as quiet spaces, and a large community room, with more to be announced.
That news in itself is enough to celebrate, however, the event also puts a bow atop another successful summer reading program for the library as well as the community it serves.
Participants in the summer program are entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship through Kentucky Saves.
The Kentucky Saves program not only awards this money to a student but also awards $500 to the library as well.
