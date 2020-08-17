So often we hear “The man/woman that I live with is not the man/woman that I fell in love with and married. He/she has lost the ability to carry out the mundane activities of daily living - bathing, dressing, eating, etc.” Alzheimer’s is one of the deadliest -- and costliest -- diseases in America and the world.
A staggering 1 in 3 seniors die with some form of dementia, says the Alzheimer’s Association and the disease kills more people than prostate and breast cancer combined. Unless we make changes in our lifestyles, this will be the epidemic of the future. Our future.
With the aging of baby boomers, the number of Americans aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is expected to rise dramatically, to over 13.8 million by 2050 with some studies suggesting numbers as high as 16 million.
The human cost can’t be calculated, but the cost to the health care system can be calculated. In 2019 the cost to American people a staggering $290 billion, with Medicare and Medicaid picking up 70% of the tab. By 2050 that number will rise to $1.1 trillion.
Why do we hear so little about this coming disaster? Some has to do with the nature of the disease of dementia. It’s not a pretty disease with so many patients becoming confused and violent as the disease progresses. Also, the true impact of the disease may be underestimated, according to the CDC. All too often, when people with Alzheimer’s die of causes like pneumonia or stroke, death certificates don’t mention that the patient also had Alzheimer’s or any form of dementia.
There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, let alone a drug that slows the progress of the disease. It’s a slow-motion death sentence for patients and a dark journey for everyone around them. Caregivers are referred to as P.O.A.s ---Prisoners of Alzheimer’s.
Number of caregivers in Kentucky in 2018 -- 273,000
Hours of unpaid care in Kentucky -- 311,000,000
Value of unpaid care in Kentucky -- $3,936,000,000
Higher health costs of the caregivers themselves in Kentucky -- $197, 000,000
“Anyone with a brain, when they get older, is at risk of developing Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia diseases. Just because it ‘doesn’t run in your family’ does not in anyway make you safe.” says Jennifer Lepard, CEO of the Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
But not all is doom and gloom. The World Health Organization latest risk reduction guidelines for Alzheimer’s noting that lifestyle changes can delay or reduce the incidence of the disease. Those include regular physical activity, eating a balanced diet, managing weight and blood pressure, not smoking and very little drinking.
“The scientific evidence studied for these guidelines confirms what we have suspected for some time.” WHO Director General Dr. Tedros said in a statement. “ What is good for our heart is also good for our brain.”
Miia Kivipelto, a neuroscientist who works with WHO said, “At least 30 % of Alzheimer’s disease cases were related to factors that can be influenced by lifestyle choices. That’s a big number considering the size and scale of the problem.”
“Imagine if that were an approved drug: how many billions of dollars that would be worth?” said Chuck Stetson of the Stetson Family Office. “And the preventive treatment we’re talking about doesn’t cost anything. It’s free!” Well, Farmer’s Markets aren’t exactly free, but they are lot cheaper than doctors, drugs and hospitals.
The Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association provides services to 125 counties. More than 90,000 Americans with Alzheimer’s and dementia diseases live in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Their services include educational programs for patients and caregivers. They have a free 24/7 Helpline, 1-800-272-3900 with specialists waiting to answer your questions. The website is www.alz.org/kyin
