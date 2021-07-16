The number of victims that have contacted the Knox County Sheriff’s Department regarding We-Fix-It LLC has grown from the initial 10 reported after the owner’s arrest.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says 24 people have contacted them as of press time regarding missing devices and money from We-Fix-It LLC, an electronics repair business that operated in downtown Barbourville from October of last year through late spring.
The owner of We-Fix-It LLC, Billy ‘B.J.’ Baker, was arrested on June 2 and charged with multiple felony theft charges. Baker was released later that night on a $5,000 bond and set for a preliminary hearing on July 13 but was continued Tuesday, July 27.
