Baptist Health Corbin hosted a free educational event Tuesday afternoon at the Corbin Public Library. The topic of discussion was Living in the New Norm: Topics to Help You Through These Strange and Sometimes Difficult Times.
Presenting at the event were Michael Abbott and Travis Powers of Baptist Health, who spoke about mental health issues, particularly in the older adult category. During the presentation, Abbott covered some of the pros and cons that came as a result of COVID lockdowns, as well as exploring some myths versus realities pertaining to the older adult population.
