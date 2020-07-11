A Corbin man has developed a sizable portfolio of original art work and helped raise money for charity along the way.
Four years ago, Bryan Hinkle began to paint. He was inspired to give it a try after finding his wife doing some painting herself. Hinkle was quickly hooked, “I quit drinking and picked up art,” he said. Hinkle’s pieces feature a variety of subjects and are often “expressions of his emotions,” he often completes an original work in a single night. His favorite work is an abstract painting created for his wife.
Hinkle paints a wide variety of subjects, from colorful sports scenes to dark, near Gothic images. “I grew up mixing colors,” he says, but painting itself came about much later in life. Hinkle continued that painting for him was “a sort of therapy.” He has recently began tinkering with other materials as well, including glass and resin.
Hinkle has donated pieces to be auctioned off for various charitable causes. He was invited to Miami where a piece was auctioned off with the proceeds going to Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. Another painting’s sale went to benefit Corbin hospital. He also donated a portion of commissions to White Flag Ministries.
Last year Hinkle was named June Artist of the Month by the University of Kentucky Whitley County Extension, Community Art Center in Williamsburg. His art has also been featured at the Corbin Center and displayed around the area at places such as The Ugly Mug in Barbourville and The Wrigley in Corbin.
Hinkle often paints out of his family’s shop, Hinkle Printing, in Corbin. Recently he’s began putting his art on t-shirts, coasters, and more. His original work is usually for sale and he welcomes commissions as well. Hinkle hopes that his art can “inspire just one person.” Recently he spoke before a Kiwanis meeting.
Hinkle’s work can be found on Instagram and much of it is displayed in the shop itself. He has sold dozens pieces to date and continues to create new and original art work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.