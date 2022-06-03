Leadership Tri-County held its annual Leader of the Year Banquet for the first time since 2019 on Thursday, May 26.
Leadership Tri-County has sought to develop leaders and form bonds in the Knox-Laurel-Whitley area since 1987. The Covid-19 pandemic saw the 2020 and 2021 banquets canceled and the organization’s 2020 class was forced to go through a different-looking program than in years’ past. Dr. Sarah Adkins, Scott Hammons, Amanda Smith, and Aaron Sturgill from the 2020 class were invited to speak to their experience.
A pair of Knox County business leaders were honored during this year’s ceremony. The late Curt Corey, who’s many ventures included Farmer’s Supply and Explosives and Grove Marina, and John Bill Keck, an Army veteran who went on to become a prominent salesman and was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2000. Among the honors bestowed were flags that had flown over the U.S. Capitol from the office of Senator Mitch McConnell, given to Keck and the Corey family.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey, a cousin of Curt Corey, spoke and presented the Luminary Award to the family of the honoree. “He was always just a boy from Crane’s Nest Kentucky,” Corey said. Corey had worked for Curt in his younger days, and took time to recognize many other former employees in the room. “More than anything in life, he enjoyed giving,” said Corey, describing his relative’s philanthropic nature derived from his faith.
Reverend Jimmy Siler presented the Leader of the Year Award to John Bill Keck. Siler had served as Keck’s pastor for 12 years at Keck Baptist Church. He spoke of Keck’s love of reptiles and his wife, Gloria. “John Bill has always been the adventurous type,” said Siler. “He loves his country, he loves this nation that we’re blessed to be a part of,” he continued.
Keck took the podium following his award, recounting stories of the Army and going into sales. He referred to his wife Gloria as “the best choice I ever made.” Keck spoke about winning trips around the world - “they were 22 days each,” and attending Lynn Camp High School. At 82, he continues to work six days every week and attends church on Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.