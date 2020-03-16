KCEOC Community Action Partnership received a much needed donation dedicated to the operations of the Knox County Senior Citizen Center from Locust Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Barnard stated, “Our hearts are with these seniors every day.” The impact of this gift will be felt by the many senior citizens that receive services provided by the center and is greatly appreciated - Thank you!
For many home bound seniors this center is a life line to the outside world, many depend on the center to meet their basic needs such as receiving home delivered meals, receiving personal care, and transportation. For those able to come into the center it offers a sense of community and belonging, a place to congregate and share a meal with peers, a place for learning and wellbeing. The center provides meals 224 days out of the year and would like to expand services but funding limitations prevents this.
Last year the Knox County Senior Center served provided:
*4,364 Congregate Meals
*5,622 Home Delivered Meals
*1,190 Hours of Homemaking Services
*186 Hours of Personal Care Services
*45 Hours of Chore Services
*543 Hours of Nutrition Education
*287 Hours of Health Promotion
*248 Units of Transportation
The Knox County Senior Center is vital to the health and support of local senior citizens. Yet, there is a continual need for additional funding. Each month the reimbursement rates are about $3,000 less than what is needed to operate the center and provide services. Paul Dole, President/CEO stated “We would like to see more churches, groups and individuals decide to get involved, with community support we can maintain the services and look to serving more seniors in the community.”
For more information about donating to the Senior Center or other projects contact Jessi Montgomery, Development Manager at 606-546-3152 or jlmontgomery@kceoc.com.
