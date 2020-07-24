A Corbin based clothing company completely designs and prints Appalachian themed apparel in their downtown shop. The company recently began making custom face masks and offered them for free because “we want everyone to have access.”
James Schweizer is a native of Orlando, Florida who came to the area via the University of the Cumberlands. Schweizer began working at The Holler Collective, a Corbin based marketing company. Many of the company’s clients wanted tees which required them to use a third party. They bought a printer and began making the shirts in house, thus Lachian was born in October, 2019.
“Lachian” is a play on Appalachian. The company strives to focus on all the positives and good the region has to offer. “We love Appalachia,” said Schweizer, who now head up the clothing company alongside Corbin native Josh Coppock. When the clothing line first started the entire office gathered around a large table and spent two hours brainstorming designs and sayings.
Schweizer says the clothes are “inspired by what we see and how things relate to Appalachia.” Making the clothes in house allows the company to control quality and production times. They recently partnered with another Corbin business, Dewdrop Pottery, to offer custom mugs. The company has also partnered with Grace Health to make them custom face masks.
Lachian clothing can be found in retail shops as London’s Gypsy & James Boutique and as far as Louisville and Pikeville. The largest selection however can be found at lachianclothing.com
Schweizer hopes to see the brand in more retail locations and to offer more product that fit their “Appalachian outdoor” theme. All the brands products feature the Appalachian region and Schweizer explained why and why he’s stayed in the region, “it’s the people that make it special.”
