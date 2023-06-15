On June 12 the Barbourville PoliceDepartment received a call regarding a suspicious person at Factory Connection.
Upon arrival, the store clerk advised the arriving officer that Austin Girdner, 25, had been exhibiting strange behavior and had been in a fitting room for nearly fifteen minutes.
Law enforcement had attempted to make contact with Girdner, knocking on the door, however, he would not open the door, forcing the officer to retrieve a key to unlock it.
Upon opening the door, Girdner was seen standing in front of the mirror in the dressing room performing an indecent act and was ordered by law enforcement to put his clothes back on.
After several minutes, law enforcement opened the door for a second time to which Girdner was standing with his pants on, however, no other attire.
Girdner also seemed to be struggling with controlling his body movements and appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants.
Law enforcement also observed a plastic homemade baggy which contained a white residue in it, on the floor.
A standardized field sobriety test could not be performed at the time due to Girdner yelling at store employees about his indecent act so he was taken and placed inside of a patrol vehicle.
From there, the officer asked Girdner what was in his mouth, and under his tongue?
However, Girdner would not reply and instead performed a swallowing motion as if he had swallowed something, however, he denied doing so.
He was then taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment.
Once released, Girdner was transported to and lodged at the Knox County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.