What began as one man’s hobby became his full time job after being laid off by the rail road. Now he ships custom off-road parts all over.
David Valentine was not happy with the price of side-by-side parts. He decided to do some thing about and began fabricating parts on his own for himself and friends. Valentine began building tree bars, rock sliders, bumpers and more. An employee of the railroad, he stated his off days became a full-time job themselves.
Valentine was among the many hit by mass lay-offs at the railroad a few years ago. A self-taught welder since 2008, he enrolled in KCEOC’s welding program for those out of work in 2015. He would drive to Hazard each day and come home to work until midnight.
Over time Valentine’s business grew. He began looking for a new shop and found his current location in January 2017. The new shop gave him the ability to do his own coating and more. “I didn’t want to rely on others for things like that,” he said. Being able to do it all allows him to control the quality of the pieces completely.
“People drive from Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania,” Valentine said of those looking to get their hands on his work. He ships around eight custom built pieces each week “all over.” He says it’s important to “try to do a good, quality job.”
Off-road accessories aren’t the only thing Valentine creates in his shop. He makes wheels for Tim Short, signs for Austin City Saloon, and siding for renovations at Alice Lloyd College amonfg other projects.
Valentine’s shop is called AED Off-Road Fabrication. The letters stand for himself, his wife Ashlee, and daughter Ellie. Ironically, Valentine doesn’t ride himself. “I probably rode 200 miles in four years,” he said.
AED handles business through their Facebook page, AED Off-Road Fabrication.
