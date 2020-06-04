With record rainfall drowning Knox County and Southeastern Kentucky this year, The Mountain Advocate took some time to speak with a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Jackson to learn about the service we often hear about.
The National Weather Service, NWS, is the nation’s main source for weather forecasts and climate data. Dustin Jordan, a meteorologist at the Jackson office, took some time to talk about the NWS and his station.
Jordan detailed some of the history of the office located in the Eastern Kentucky mountains. The Jackson office began construction in the late 1970s and opened in 1981. “For a long time, our forecasts in Knox County and the rest of the state were issued by the NWS Louisville office,” he explained. He added that the Jackson office would make some local modifications during that time as needed. This changed in the early 1990’s when the Jackson office was upgraded to a forecast office.
“We have a lot of programs,” Jordan said. The Jackson office does a lot more than just making weather forecasts and issuing tornado warnings. The office offers SkyWarn training, spotter classes, and online resources; all things Jordan says “keep people informed about weather.” The office also supports events across the region and offers direct lines to emergency managers to help coordinate during extreme events, a service Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell spoke highly of.
In addition to meteorologist; staff include IT specialists, systems analyst, and technicians who often brave severe weather to keep the station running. The office is vital to services like aviation, fire response, and disaster workers.
The Jackson office website, http://www.weather.gov/jkl, offers many resources for weather education, monitoring, and a blog full of facts and news. The site also offers a virtual tour of the facility and live webcams of the surrounding area. Jordan encourages people to visit the site for up to date info.
Beyond weather forecasts, people like Dustin Jordan work hard around the clock to fulfill the mission of the NWS, “to provide weather, hydrologic, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.” The Jackson office supports this mission by providing education, outreach, and support for those than rely on it.
