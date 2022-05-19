Thursday, May 12 saw thousands of nurses and supporters march from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue through Washington D.C. Focuses of the march included fair and uncapped pay, nurse-to-patient ratios, racial justice, and violence against nurses.
Marchers gathered in front of The White House at 8 a.m. Among the largest issues that sparked the rally was Pennsylvania House Bill 2293, which would cap travel nurse pay; organizers fear the bill could lead to similar legislation in other states or nationally.
“I cried several times; it was amazing,” said Kara Smith, a travel nurse from Knox County. Smith registered to attended the march shortly after it was announced. She described the event as emotional and joined in with the various other marchers in chanting along the way.
A possible cap on pay, which already exists in some states, was far from the only reason so many healthcare workers had gathered. The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated an already over-worked industry, with the Bureau of Labor estimating that there will be 200,000 open nursing jobs by 2029. One out of every five healthcare workers quit during the pandemic and 66% of nurses said they had considered leaving the profession since it began according to a survey by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN).
Violence against healthcare workers was another item marchers aimed to bring awareness to. According to the National Nurses Association, One out of four nurses are assaulted on the job. Further, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that there were 207 deaths from 2016 to 2020 due to workplace violence in the health care industry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says that health care workers are five-times more likely to experience workplace violence than others.
Two federal bills were given support during the march. The Nurse Staffing Standards for Hospital Patient Safety and Quality Care Act of 2021 would establishment requirements for nurse-to-patient ratios. Supporters argue that health care companies routinely put profits over the safety of patients and providers alike by refusing to hire adequate staff. A report from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality from December 2011, and updated April 2021, states that “Nurses’ vigilance at the bedside is essential to their ability to ensure patient safety. It is logical, therefore, that assigning increasing numbers of patients eventually compromises a nurse’s ability to provide safe care.”
The other bill supported by the marchers was Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act. The bill was introduced by Connecticut Democrat Rep. Joe Courtney who said “These workers are facing a disturbing level of violence. It’s happening in every congressional district across the country. They shouldn’t have to fear for their own lives while they’re at work trying to save ours,” in a press release. The bill would direct the Occupational Health and Safety Administration to establish a standard requiring employers in the health care and social services industries to develop and implement workplace violence prevention plans to protect nurses, physicians, social workers, emergency responders and others.
The march itself began just after 9:30 a.m. heading down Pennsylvania Avenue toward Capitol Hill. From there the marchers headed to Audi Field where a rally was held. Various chants along the way maligned the use of pizza parties to boost morale instead of paying more or improving conditions. A popular suggestion was to cap the pay of health care CEOs instead of nurse pay. Calls to unionize were common throughout. Smaller marches and protests were also held across the country.
