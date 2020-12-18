A local political organization held a Safe Harbor Day rally last Tuesday supporting President Donald Trump and thanking officials for the smooth operation of Kentucky’s election.
The event was sponsored by the Society for Liberty and Prosperity. The organizations head, Daniel Essek, presented certificates of appreciation to Knox County Clerk Mike Corey and Kentucky Secretary of State Mike Adams for their work on this year’s election. Mr. Adams was unable to attend due to a prior engagement.
The rally was broadcast over the group’s Facebook page and on Essek’s podcast, Podcast for Life. In a speech before the audience, Essek spoke highly of the president’s record over the last four years and encouraged him. “We stand Ready to help and assist you with your Search for Redress entitled to you by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America,” he said.
Essek believes that “as only the Legal Votes are counted; President Donald Trump shall remain Our President.” He later invited everyone to join the society, “You are all invited to join the fight for Liberty. There is plenty to do and see. It is very interesting for me to watch History unfold.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.