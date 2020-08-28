A Knox County woman who’s seen her work performed across the United States, Canada, and Ireland recently published her first novel along with her co-author, the subject of one of her previous plays. The duo sat down for an interview while signing copies of “Love and Jello.”
Cat Rhoden Goguen is a former teacher at Knox Central and a native of Jellico, Tenn. She and her co-author, Matt Rifenburg of Berea, met when she was conducting research on a play based on his life. The two joked about writing a book together based on many of the stories told by Goguen’s mother before Rifenburg presented a first chapter one day after planning to but not where to begin.
Goguen has been writing since she was a young girl having been published in a youth magazine around age 15. She described herself as always having a creative mind and over time published three plays, including the widely performed “May I Have Your Attention Please?”
Rifenburg hadn’t done much writing before meeting Goguen. A mechanical engineer originally from Poughkeepsie, New York, he had been contacted by Goguen about writing a play on his life. “We kind of went through the whole process together,” he said on working on the play. After the play was finished the pair decided to work on a book based on the play as well, due later this year.
“The biggest thing I wanted to do was put together some sentences that made sense,” Rifenburg said of his experience. He noted that the story evolved from the outline as he wrote. “I tried to stick to that [outline] but the story just kind of went its own direction.”
While an experienced playwrite, Goguen found writing a novel to be “a lot different.” She added “I looked at this more as a challenge,” in terms of formatting and writing style. Having to describe the physical aspects of a scene was a major change, “in a play an actor has a lot of control over the physical details,” she stated.
Both Goguen and Rifenburg said they encountered few hiccups working together on the book. “It felt like we’d known each other a long time,” she said despite having not met Rifenburg before, adding having worked on the play made working together come easier. “There really weren’t any challenges,” Rifenburg added of working together.
The book has a personal meaning for Goguen, with much of it based on the stories told to her by her mother; and later told by her to Rifenburg. The pair would often send her drafts to be looked over. Shortly before the book’s publication, Goguen’s mother passed away. She got to see the book’s cover but never saw the completed work. “I’ll always associate it with her,” Goguen said. He mother was the inspiration for the character Faith.
“The fact that life doesn’t stop at a certain age, that they still go on,” Goguen said when asked what she hoped readers took away from the book. She continued that people still have needs at a certain age but “are often forgotten by society when they shouldn’t be.”
On the same question, Rifenburg stated “I just want people to like the stories.” He added “if it’s successful great, if not I don’t really care about the whole fame and fortune thing.” Rifenburg does hope for a degree of success as a bit of “vindication” for all the work.
“Love and Jello” is full of likeable, and unlikeable characters, in a setting Knox Countians will find familiar. “I tried to make it believable,” said Rifenburg. Many of the characters have bases in reality including Rifenburg and his own father. “I wanted my father to be in there and I needed a way to bring him into the book,” he stated.
“Love and Jello” is available now at lulu.com and the pair’s next book, “Unstoppable by Design,” is due later this year. Rifenburg’s play “Unstoppable” won a KTA award last year. Goguen and Rifenburg also host the podcast “Backstory Sessions,” available at backstorysessions.podbean.com. The pair have plans for numerous new books going forward.
Goguen’s website can be found at MayIHaveYourAttentionPlease.com.
*This article originally stated that the play “Unstoppable” was written by the team. It was written by Rifenburg; Goguen won a KTA award for another play called “Boxes” co-authored by Michael Radford.
